Pa Ranjith Reveals ‘KGF’ Trailer Made Him Reassess ‘Thangalaan’!

In a recent event, acclaimed director Pa. Ranjith shared how the trailer of ‘KGF’ impacted his work on ‘Thangalaan’.

Ranjith admitted that he initially paused work on ‘Thangalaan’ due to noticeable similarities between the two films. This pause allowed him to reassess and rework his film to ensure it stood out distinctly in the cinematic landscape. Ranjith resumed work on ‘Thangalaan’ only after making significant changes to differentiate it from ‘KGF’.

Pa. Ranjith also expressed deep admiration for lead actor Chiyaan Vikram. He praised Vikram’s commitment to the project, recounting how the actor continued working despite suffering a rib fracture during filming. Ranjith shared his gratitude, stating, “Vikram sir’s unwavering trust in me and his relentless effort make this film all the more special. I am hopeful for its success, especially for him.”

Vikram himself spoke about his extensive efforts for ‘Thangalaan’, discussing the personal transformations he underwent and the careful attention he paid to his health to meet the film’s demands. He emphasized that ‘Thangalaan’ is a significant project for him and showcased his dedication to fully embodying his character.

Thangalaan is going to be yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It is a real story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their own purpose. The film is going to take ahead the spree of the South industry of bringing unique concepts to the audience. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.