P Chidambaram Resigns From Maharashtra Seat

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram has resigned from his Maharashtra seat. He tendered his resignation to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday.

“Following my election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu, I am required to resign my seat from the state of Maharashtra. Accordingly, today I tendered my resignation from the seat from the state of Maharashtra,” tweeted Chidambaram.

