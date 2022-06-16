P Chidambaram Resigns From Maharashtra Seat
Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram has resigned from his Maharashtra seat. He tendered his resignation to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday.
“Following my election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu, I am required to resign my seat from the state of Maharashtra. Accordingly, today I tendered my resignation from the seat from the state of Maharashtra,” tweeted Chidambaram.
<>
Following my election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu, I am required to resign my seat from the state of Maharashtra.
Accordingly, today I tendered my resignation from the seat from the state of Maharashtra.
— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 16, 2022
</>
Comments are closed.