P Chidambaram questions AIADMK, BJP’s different stance on CAA

Chennai: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram slammed the differing stance of the BJP and the AIADMK over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

They are alliance partners in Tamil Nadu.

Though AIADMK had voted in favour of the CAA in Parliament only recently it announced to revoke the controversial law in the state.

The senior Congress leader told the media that BJP’s manifesto promise to hand over the state government administered Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu into the hands of a separate board comprising Hindu scholars and saints. He said this is an unnecessary correction and added that Hindu temples are maintained by Hindus.

Chidambaram said even if S Jaishankar has not been elected directly by Tamil people he has the responsibility to address the feelings and rights of the Tamil people.