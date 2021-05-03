Oxygen Shortage: Dozens Die In Karnataka Hospital!

Bengaluru: 24 patients, including those suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a government hospital in Karnataka died on Monday, reportedly due to a lack of oxygen and other reasons.

As per reports, the patients, who were undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Chamarajanagar, died of oxygen shortage and other accompanying reasons in the last 24 hours.

Commenting on the situation, District Incharge Minister Suresh Kumar said they are currently waiting for the death audit report.

Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 16 lakh mark on Sunday following 37,733 fresh infections while 217 more deaths took the toll to 16,011, the health department said. According to a health bulletin, the state’s COVID tally stood at 16,01,865 whereas there are 4,21,436 active cases.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.