Overloaded Truck Crash Claims 18 Lives In Indonesia

Jakarta: As many as 18 people died after an overloaded truck carrying 29 people hit a hillside and overturned near an illegal gold mine in Indonesia’s West Papua province on Wednesday.

According to reports, the truck, crammed with miners and their families, was headed to the capital of West Papua province Manokwari to celebrate Easter.

They were on their way from a mining area in Minyambou village of Arfak Mountain district when it hit the mountain and flipped over before dawn, said local police chief Parisian Herman Gultom.

Survivors said the truck’s engine apparently lost power while going up a hill. It rolled backwards before crashing, killing 13 people instantly, including a child and the driver.

The other 16 were taken to two hospitals, some in critical condition, and five died while in treatment.