Overburdened IAS Officer Seeks Exemption From District Visits

Bhubaneswar: Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Saswat Mishra has requested the Odisha government to exempt him from the district visit programme for Secretaries/senior officers to oversee paddy procurement arrangement and Covid management in districts.

In a letter to the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary of Planning & Convergence Department, the 1996-batch IAS officer said that at present he is working as Principal Secretary to the Governor of Odisha with an additional charge of Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department. He is also the Chairman of the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

“With these three assignments, I am extremely over-loaded with work. Moreover, as the Principal Secretary to the Honourable Governor, I am required to remain present with the Honourable Governor on many statutory events and functions,” stressed Mishra.

He further added that he is also required to frequently attend statutory and legislative matters sent to the Governor from various departments of the State government. That apart, he has to even take up the matter sometimes at off-hours, considering the urgency of the matter.

“In view of this, I request you to kindly spare me from the district visit programme to oversee paddy procurement and Covid management in the district,” urged Mishra in the letter.