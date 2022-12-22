Over Rs 62 Lakh Cash,  46 Gram Gold, Foreign Currencies Found From Majhighariani Donation Boxes

Rayagada: Over Rs 62 lakh cash were donated by the devotees to Maa Majhghariani temple here as the temple authorities opened eight donation boxes and started counting on Wednesday.

Besides, the temple officials also found 46 gram gold from all the boxes installed on the premises of the shrine.

The donation boxes were opened after a gap of four months.

Opening of the boxes and counting were held in presence of local tehsildar and revenue officials amid tight security.

Servitors of Venkateswar temple at JK Pur, Sai temple devotees and some students were engaged in the counting exercise.

A total of Rs 62.22 lakh cash, 46 gram gold, 1.775 gram silver, three demonetized currency of Rs 1000 and five old notes of Rs 500 were found. This apart, 12 foreign currencies were also donated during last found months, temple authorities said.

Earlier, the temple management had done the counting in August and found Rs 1 crore cash, gold ornaments and foreign currencies from the boxes.