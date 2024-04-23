Over Rs. 6.46 Crore Worth Of Gold, Diamonds Seized At Mumbai Airport, Four Held

Mumbai: Mumbai Customs officials seized over Rs. 6.46 Crore worth of gold and diamonds at Mumbai airport and arrested four persons in this connection.

Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 6.815 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 4.44 Cr and Diamonds valued at Rs 2.02 Cr total amounting to Rs 6.46 Cr across 13 cases during 19-21 April.

Diamonds were found concealed in noodle packets whereas gold was found concealed on the body of the pax, in the rectum, in the baggage of the pax and inside the undergarments worn by the pax. Four pax were arrested.

A foreign national, travelling from Colombo to Mumbai was intercepted and found carrying 24KT Gold bars and a cut piece, with a total net weight of 321 grams, concealed inside her undergarments.

Ten Indian nationals travelling from Dubai (02), Abu Dhabi (02), Bahrain (01), Doha (01), Riyadh (01), Muscat (01), Bangkok (01) and Singapore (01) were intercepted and found carrying 6.199 Kgs gold, valued at Rs 4.04 Cr concealed in the rectum, on the body and inside Baggage. Three pax were arrested.