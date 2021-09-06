Over Rs 50.60 Cr Fine Collected From Violators In Twin City: Minister DS Mishra

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has collected more than 50.60 crores fine till August end of this year from traffic rules & COVID norms violators in the Urban Police Districts (UPDs) of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack, said Minister of State for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra, stated this in the Odisha Assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a query from BJD MLA from Choudwar-Cuttack Assembly, Souvik Biswal, Minister Mishra said that a total of Rs 50,60,72,960 for traffic and covid norms violations.

Minister Captain DS Mishra revealed that Rs 44,71,66,300 penalty has been collected from traffic rules and Covid norms violators in Bhubaneswar UPD in the year 2020 and up to the end of August, 2021.

While Rs 25,34,48,100 has been collected from traffic rule violators, Rs 18,04,09,900 has been collected from motorcyclists for not wearing helmets. Besides, Rs 1,21,21,500 has been collected as fines from four-wheelers’ drivers for not wearing seat belts and Rs 11,86,800 from persons not wearing masks thus violating COVID safety protocols, the Minister added.

Similarly, a total of Rs 5,89,06,660 was collected from violators under Cuttack UPD, for traffic rules violations, non-wearing of masks, the Minister said.

While Rs 3,65,36,500 has been collected from traffic rule violators, Rs 1,41,83,500 collected from motorcyclists for not wearing helmets. Besides, Rs 1,41,83,500 has been collected from four-wheelers drivers for not wearing seat belts and Rs 79,98,160 from persons not wearing masks thus violating COVID protocol, the Odisha minister further stated in the State Assembly.