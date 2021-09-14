Over Rs 4 Cr Illegal Assets Amassed By Anganwadi Worker In Vigilance Net

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday unearthed assets worth Rs 4 crore during raids in a disproportionate assets case against an Anganwadi Worker of the Koradakanta area in Bhubaneswar.

The accused Anganwadi Worker has been identified as Kabita Mathan working at Koradakanta Anganwadi centre in the state capital.

According to sources, vigilance sleuths got information regarding allegations of Mathan’s possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Following this, searches were conducted at six locations in Khurda, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts by as many teams comprising 10 DSPs and five Inspectors, sources said.

During the raids, the sleuths unearthed four buildings, 14 plots, a four-wheeler, 3 two-wheelers, Insurance deposits over Rs.2.2 lakh, gold ornaments weighing approx 212 grams worth over Rs.6.36 lakh, and other movable and immovable properties, all totaling over Rs 4 crore reportedly owned by Mathan and her family members, Vigilance sources said.

Among the assets, 10 plots and all the four buildings are located in and around Bhubaneswar, while the rest were traced at Talakusuma, Jagatsinghpur, and Balianta, in Khurda district.