Over Rs 324 cr spent on orphans, vulnerable children from 2011-20

Bhubaneswar: Women and Child Development (W&CD) Minister Tukuni Sahu informed the Odisha Assembly that the government has utilised over Rs 324.47 cr for the rehabilitation of orphans.

Replying to a starred question of BJP legislator Naba Charan Majhi on Saturday, the W&CD Minister informed that a total of 2083 parentless children, 4702 children of incapacitated parents, 7339 children rescued from labour during 2016-17 to 2020-21 and 562 children rescued from begging during 2016-17 to 2020-21 have been presented before the 31 Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) in 30 districts of Odisha.

A total of Rs 323,66,81,000 has been utilised under Child Protection Service (CPS) from the year 2011-12 to 2019-20 and Rs 80,25,500 utilised under Biju Sishu Surakshya Yojana (BSSY) from the year 2016-17 to 2019-20 for the rehabilitation of the children.

She said that institutional care was provided to 8517 children and added that presently there are 239 registered Child Care Institutions in Odisha. Eighteen institutions are run by the Government while the rest 221 are run by NGOs.