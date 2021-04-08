Over Rs 25L Fine Collected From COVID Norms Violators

Bhubaneswar: As the COVID-19 situation in Odisha continues to aggravate, the State Government issued stern warning against violation of mask and physical distancing norms by people and establishments in its bid to keep things in control.

Acting on State Government’s order, Odisha Police imposed fines on violators of COVID appropriate behaviour.

On the first day of the special drive, Odisha Police collected fines to the tune of over Rs 25 lakh from violators in the last 24 hours in the State.

“A total of Rs 25,07,900 fine amount has been collected from 9,400 persons on charges of violating COVID-19 protocols in different parts of the State on the first day of the special COVID enforcement drive, “tweeted the Odisha Police.

On first day of the special Covid enforcement drive, Odisha Police acted against 9400 violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and collected fine of Rs. 25,07,900/- in last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/RXg4FiAR7a — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) April 8, 2021

The stricter penalty has come as there has been blatant disregard to the safety protocols by people even in the hotspot zones.

Notably, Odisha today reported 879 fresh cases of COVID-19. Out of the new cases, 518 have tested positive from quarantine centers, while 361 are local contact cases. With this, the total count in the State reached 3,45,526.

Khurda district continues to record maximum daily spike at 144 followed by Sundergarh which witnessed 131 new cases.