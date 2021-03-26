Over Rs 2.5 lakh unaccounted cash seized from Bangiriposhi Tehsildar’s car

Balasore: Vigilance sleuths today seized over Rs 2.5 lakhs unaccounted cash from the car of Bangiriposhi Tehsildar near Naharpatna on NH-16 Friday evening.

The accused Abhimanyu Panda (55), Tehsildar of Bangiriposhi, was caught with the unaccounted cash at around 5 pm, officials said.

As per reports, Vigilance has been monitoring Panda’s activities and the bribery allegations against him. Today, the Vigilance SP received information that the Telshidar had received gratification.

Accordingly, DSP SK Samantaray chased Panda and intercepted his car near Naharpatna. During the search, Rs 2.56 lakh was recovered from the car. When asked the Tehsildar failed to give any satisfactory answer.

Reportedly, the Vigilance has arrested the accused Tehsildar and a raid is being conducted at his residence in Malikashpur.