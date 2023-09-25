Over Rs 186 Cr Fine Collected From Traffic Violators In Twin City In 3 Yrs: Minister Informs Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has collected Rs 186,04,55,440 fine from 18,52,394 people for violating traffic rules in the last three years i.e., between 2020 and 2022.

This was informed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Tusharkanti Behera to the State Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The Police Commissionerate collected a fine of Rs 85,06,72,700 from bikers riding without helmets in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar between 2020 and 2022, Behera said adding that the fine amount was collected from as many as 86,6464 traffic violators during the last three years in the twin city.

A total of Rs 40,11,04,200 was collected from 4,05,340 bikers caught riding without helmets in Bhubaneswar urban police area in three years while in Cuttack, Rs 44,95,68,500 was collected from 4,61,124 traffic violators during the same period, the minister informed.

The police caught 14,865 people using mobile phones while driving in the twin city area and collected Rs 6,75,12,800 from them and as many as 19,643 car drivers were caught without seat belts and Rs 1,81,91,100 was collected from them, Behera informed.

The Minister further informed the House that the police collected Rs 86,69,100 in three years for wrong-route driving and 5,628 drunken drivers were caught during checking, who paid Rs 28,08,000 as fine for violating traffic norms in the last three years.