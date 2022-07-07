Over Rs 14 Lakh Fake Currency Notes Seized In Bargarh, 2 Held

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday busted a racket engaged in the illegal business of printing fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in the Bargarh district.

The STF sleuths have also arrested two persons including a native of Uttar Pradesh from Barapalli in Bargarh district and seized fake currency notes with the face value of Rs 14.29 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Pattu Yadav of Uttar Pradesh and Balaram Meher of Bargarh district.

According to STF officials, fake Indian currency notes over Rs 14 lakh and other articles have been seized during the raid.

Pattu Yadav is an expert in printing fake notes. He used to print the fake notes both in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and as well as in Odisha, the official added.

Further investigation in this connection with the seizure of the fake notes is underway.