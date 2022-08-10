Over Dozens Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus In China

New Delhi: China has found a new “animal-derived” or zoonotic virus called Langya Henipavirus (LayV) with the potential to cause acute liver and kidney infection.

According to a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine, among the 35 patients, 26 were infected only with LayV. However, there was no evidence that they had been in close contact or had a common exposure history, suggesting human infection may be sporadic.

The study showed that the new Langya henipavirus (LayV) was identified in a throat swab sample of febrile patients with a recent history of animal exposure in eastern China.