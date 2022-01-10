Over a dozen killed in New York City apartment building fire

New York: At least 19 people have been killed, including nine children, and dozens of others injured in an apartment building fire in New York City, according to city officials and US media.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that 19 people had died from the blaze that broke out about 11am on Sunday in a 19-storey apartment building in the Bronx neighbourhood.

Some 200 firefighters were dispatched to put out the blaze. Its cause was not immediately known, the city’s fire department commissioner, Daniel Nigro, told reporters.