Bhubaneswar: Over 95 lakh applications have been registered under the Subhadra Yojana till date, informed Deputy CM Pravati Parida on Friday at the Lok Seva Bhavan Convention Center.

After the inaugural session of the 2-day District Collectors’ Conference held at the Lok Seva Bhavan Convention Center, the second session was followed by a presentation on the implementation of the ‘Subhadra’ scheme.

In the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Principal Secretary, of the Women and Child Development Department Shubha Sharma made a related presentation. She thanked all the district Collectors for the successful implementation of the “Subhadra” scheme.

The presentation stated that 1 crore 57 lakh 155 forms have been distributed so far out of 1 crore 89 lakh 34 thousand 176 forms. To date, over 95 lakh women have been registered. A total of 25 lakh 29 thousand beneficiaries have been paid the “Subhadra” instalments, out of which 25 lakh 17 thousand 545 have been paid directly through their bank accounts and 12 thousand 175 have been sent through CBDC.

Awareness about Subhadra Yojana has been created in the villages of Odisha through various information, education and communication methods. Beneficiaries of the National Food Security Scheme (NFSS) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) are being monitored through the Social Protection Delivery Platform (SPDP). Beneficiaries excluded from NFSS and SFSS will be screened through field surveys. A list of all approval and rejection forms with reasons will be displayed on the Subhadra web portal. All will be notified through SMS as well. The Women and Child Development Department has clarified that there is no such arrangement and the money of the beneficiaries will be kept safe in their bank accounts, as is the rumour going around the state that if the money is not withdrawn from the bank account, the money will be automatically returned.

Deputy Chief Minister Smt. Parida thanked all the officers of the department and all the District Magistrates for the successful implementation of the scheme and advised the District Magistrates to give priority to wide public awareness to reach the Subhadra Yojana in tribal areas. She expressed hope that one crore women of Odisha will be registered under Subhadra Yojana soon. Adding one crore beneficiaries to a government scheme will be a big achievement for us, said Deputy Chief Minister Mrs Parida.

Due to the successful implementation of this scheme with the successful use of technology, the Minister of Health, Information and Technology Mr Mukesh Mahaling praised all the officials concerned and proposed to the District Magistrates to reward the ‘Mo Seva Kendra’ and ‘Jana Seva Kendra’ who have registered the most Subhadra forms at the district level. Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Department of Information and Technology, discussed in detail the registration and verification process system.

Cuttack District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde informed about the successful implementation of Subhadra Yojana in Cuttack district. He proposed to link ‘Mo Seva Kendra’ and ‘Jana Seva Kendra’ with the Aadhaar Center for simple functioning. Similarly, the people of Koraput district are excited about Subhadra Yojana, said the district Collector V. Keerthi Vasan.

It is to be noted that the first instalment will be disbursed to all the eligible beneficiaries as soon as possible. It is targeted that all the eligible beneficiaries will get the first instalment before 8th March 2025.