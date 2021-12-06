Over 85% Eligible Population Inoculated With First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine: Union Health Minister

New Delhi: Union Health Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on inoculating more than 85% of the eligible population with the first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 128.66 Crore (128,66,56,967) today. More than 71 lakh (71,91,939) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.