Over 80% Of Beneficiaries In 15-18 Age Group Administered First Dose Of Covid Vaccine

New Delhi: Over 80 per cent of people aged between 15 and 18 years have received the first dose of Covid vaccine, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

“Young India is taking the world’s largest vaccination drive to new heights! Over 80 per cent of youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine,” Mandaviya tweeted.

Young India is taking the world’s largest vaccination drive to new heights! Over 80% of youngsters between 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/38L9NdlmRO — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 24, 2022

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years began on April 1 last year.

Inoculation of adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years commenced on January 3.