Over 75% In 15-18 Age Group Administered First Dose Of Covid Vaccine: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Over 75 per cent of India’s adolescents in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday.

Congratulating youngsters, Mandaviya posted, “Proud of our young warriors! Over 75 per cent of youngsters in the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine”.

“Massive participation from Young India has significantly strengthened the world’s largest vaccination drive”, he said.

On the other hand, the country’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 179.33 crore.