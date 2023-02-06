Over 600 dead as strongest quake in decades hits Turkey, Syria

Turkey: A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside on a cold winter night. At least 640 people were killed in both countries, hundreds were injured and the toll was expected to rise.

Rescue workers and residents frantically searched for survivors under the rubble of crushed buildings in multiple cities on both sides of the border. In one quake-struck Turkish city, dozens pulled away chunks of concrete and twisted metal.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.

Hundreds are still believed to be trapped. India has, meanwhile, announced that it will send rescue and medical teams to the earthquake-hit area.