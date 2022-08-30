Over 60 J&K Leaders Quit Congress In Support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

Srinagar: Over 64 leaders including former Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand on Tuesday quit Congress in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram, and Balwan Singh are among other leaders and Azad supporters, who resigned today.

Ghulam Nabi Azad is expected to announce the launch of a new political party as early as this weekend.

Azad will hold a public meeting on September 4 in Jammu. He will then leave for his native Chenab Valley for a four-day visit before holding a rally in Srinagar on September 12.