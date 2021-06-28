Over 60 Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad In Balasore Village

Jaleswar: Over 60 people including 16 children were taken ill at Basulia village under Gopimohanpur panchayat in Balasore district after consuming prasad on Saturday night.

According to reports, the matter came to light after the victims, who had consumed the food, developed symptoms of diarrhea the next morning. Following this, they were immediately admitted to Community Health Centre.

Meanwhile, medical teams have been sent to the village to provide help to the villagers.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, prima facie, it seems to be a case of food poisoning.