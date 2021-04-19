Over 5000 Litres Of Country-Made Liquor Destroyed In Koraput

Koraput: A joint team of Police and excise officials destroyed over 5000 litres of country-made liquors in separate raids in Koraput district.

Reportedly, the team led by Excise inspector Bimbadhar Panda conducted raids at several places under Bisinghpur police station limits and destroyed 5550 litres of country-made liquor, and seized 605litres of liquor from Bhumiyaguda village.

However, no arrests were made in this connection. Further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.