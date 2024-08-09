Over 500 Chennai Students Join DKMS-BMST as Potential Lifesavers for Blood Cancer Patients

Chennai: DKMS BMST Foundation India, joined forces with five esteemed universities and educational institutions in Chennai, to organise a series of stem cell donor registration drives to increase the representation of Indian donors in the global registry.

The initiative saw active participation from students who came forward to support the cause of stem cell donation in the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders.

The registration drives were held at Sri Sairam Institute of Technology, Madras Christian College, Annai Violet Arts & Science College, Madras School of Social Work, and Mar Gregorios College.

Through these drives DKMS-BMST aims to register potential stem cell donors across diverse regions and communities in India, particularly targeting the youth. These efforts aim to raise awareness about the critical need for HLA-matched stem cell donors, especially given the unique HLA characteristics of Indian patients, who are severely under-represented in the global database.

A whopping number of over 500 students, across all the universities, registered as potential stem cell donors. The registration process was simple and free, giving cheek swab samples for tissue typing (HLA) and filling out a form. The participants will be contacted if they are identified as potential matches for patients in need.