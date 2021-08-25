Over 50 lakh citizens in Odisha fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: More than 50 lakh citizens have been successfully administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Odisha so far, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.
The State Health Dept, in a Twitter post, thanked all the citizens for their proactive participation in the fight against COVID-19.
Happy to share that more than 50 lakh citizens have been suscessfully administered two doses of #COVID19Vaccines in #Odisha.
We are thankful to all citizens for their proactive participation in our fight against #COVID19. @CMO_Odisha @nhmodisha #OdishaCares
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) August 25, 2021