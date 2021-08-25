Over 50 lakh citizens
Over 50 lakh citizens in Odisha fully vaccinated against COVID-19

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: More than 50 lakh citizens have been successfully administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Odisha so far, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

The State Health Dept, in a Twitter post, thanked all the citizens for their proactive participation in the fight against COVID-19.

