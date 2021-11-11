Over 50 Kg Ganja Smuggled In Ambulance Seized; 2 Held

Bhadrak: Police here have seized over 50 kg ganja from an ambulance near Banta Chhak in Bhadrak district and detained two persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Town police conducted a raid in Banta area and intercepted an ambulance. During the search, police found around 50 kg of the contraband item was being smuggled.

Police have registered a case against the accused persons under relevant Sections of IPC and further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.