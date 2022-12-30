Over 50% arrivals from China test Covid positive at Italy airport: Report

Italy: Corona has created an outcry in all the big countries of the world, including China. Italy has reinstated mandatory COVID-19 testing for airline passengers arriving from China, according to The Guardian. This decision comes in response to an increase in infection rates in China. Over 50% of individuals screened upon arrival at Milan’s Malpensa Airport tested positive for the virus, leading the Lombardy region to require a negative test result for entry from China, as per reports.

As per reports, out of the 92 passengers, at least 35 reportedly turned positive for the COVID infection. While on another plane, 62 out of 120 passengers were found infected with the virus. Citing Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso, it said that the passengers who tested positive were isolated and added officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Health Minister Orazio Schillaci, said that all passengers arriving from China including transit, have to undergo mandatory covid testing at the airports. He underscored that the measures are critical to arrest the spread of the lethal virus.

“The measure is essential to ensure the surveillance and identification of any variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population,” New York Post quoted Schillaci as saying.