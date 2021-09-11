Ganja seized
Over 5 Quintals Of Ganja Seized In Cuttack, One Held

Cuttack: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials have seized a huge cache of ganja from a truck in Cuttack and arrested a person in this connection on Saturday. The estimated value of the seized contraband is around Rs 37 lakh.

Acting on reliable input, police conducted a raid at Manguli Chakk while the contraband was being smuggled to Delhi. Following a thorough search, they found 5.2 quintals of ganja from the truck and seized them.

Further investigation is underway to trace the accused involved in the illegal trade, sources added.

