Over 45 Lakh Vaccine Doses Administered In The Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

New Delhi: With the administration of more than 45 lakh Doses (45,10,770) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 169.46 Cr (1,69,46,26,697) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,87,79,150 sessions.

2,13,246 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,04,61,148. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.91%.

1,07,474 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India’s Active Caseload is presently at 12,25,011. Active cases constitute 2.90% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,48,513 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 74.01 Cr (74,01,87,141) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 10.20% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 7.42%.