Over 44,000 Students Skipped Matric Exams In 2022

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said in the Assembly today that more than 44,000 students did not appear for the 2022 Matric exams this year.

In a reply to a question by Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Minister dash said that the Minister said the highest 4,462 students skipped Class X Board in Mayurbhanj district, followed by 3,273 students in Ganjam.

Bahinipati sought a district-wise breakup of data about the absence of candidates in the examination and what steps the Government was taking in this regard.

“The authorities have been directed to probe the circumstances that led the students to skip the annual examinations,” Dash added.