Over 43.34 Cr PANs Linked With Aadhaar Till Jan 24, 2022: Centre

New Delhi: As of 24th January, the total number of Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) linked with Aadhaar is 43,34,75,209.

This was stated by the Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

The Minister further stated that the time limit as extended by the Government for linking all PAN cards with Aadhaar cards is 31-03-2022.

Speaking on the difficulties involved, the Minister stated that there could be different reasons for difficulties in linking PAN cards with the Aadhaar cards faced by the taxpayers.

These inter alia may be on account of mismatch between PAN and Aadhaar details in respect of information regarding name, date/year of birth, mobile number for receipt of OTP for linking of PAN, etc.

If the mismatch is on account of Aadhaar Card details, the taxpayer may get the Aadhaar details corrected by the concerned authority.

Wherever the mismatch or difficulty regarding PAN card itself is brought to notice, action is taken and resolution is provided to the taxpayer, the Minister stated.