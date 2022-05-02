Over 40 L Farmers In Odisha To Receive Rs 2000 KALIA Assistance Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: On the eve of Akshaya Tritiya tomorrow, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will release financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to the eligible farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

According to reports, the Chief Minister will release the assistance at 5 pm tomorrow. A total amount of about Rs 800 crore will be disbursed to over 40 lakh small and marginal farmers of the state under the Kalia scheme.

Each farmer will receive Rs 2,000 which would be credited to their bank accounts directly, through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Under Kalia scheme, eligible farmers are entitled to get Rs 4000 financial assistance per year in two installments. While Rs 2,000 is provided for Rabi crop, Rs 2,000 is given for Kharif season crop.

Worth mentioning, in March, the government had extended the scheme by three years. A proposal in this regard was approved at a meeting of the State Cabinet.