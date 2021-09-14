Over 40 Houthis Killed In Saudi-Led Airstrikes

Sanaa: As many as 43 militants were killed in Yemen’s Marib province after Saudi-led airstrikes in the past 24 hours.

According to Military sources, the airstrikes targeted the rebel positions, gatherings, and reinforcements on the frontlines in Sirwah district, killing 43 and destroying nine weapons-mounted vehicles.

The airstrikes were a response to the ground attacks launched by the rebels on the (Yemeni) army positions on the frontlines, sources said.

The Military sources also claiming that there were no casualties among the pro-government armed forces.

Last week, the Houthis seized control of Rahabah district in southwestern Marib.

In February, the Houthi militia launched a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

Yemen’s civil war flared up in late 2014 when the Houthi group seized control of much of the country’s north and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.