Over 4 Quintals Of Ganja Seized In Rayagada, 5 Held

Rayagada: Padmapur police has arrested five persons with the seizure of a huge cache of Ganja at Kenduguda village in Rayagada district.

The arrestees have been identified as Pankaj Kumar, Shivkesh Shukla, Arvind Kumar, Sahendra Prashad, and Rohit Kumar Keshri from Jharkhand.

Reportedly, a team led by SI Lalit Mohan Das, Kenduguda Outpost officer Kishore Chandra Behera intercepted a truck over suspicion.

Following thorough searching, they found 326 Kg of ganja from it. The cops also searched a car behind the truck and found 71 Kg of cannabis from it.

According to a preliminary investigation, it was learned that the contrabands are being smuggled to Jharkhand from Rayagada.

Following this, police registered a case and arrested the five accused involved in the illegal trade. The cops also seized six mobile phones, Rs 1.13 Lakh, and the vehicle used in smuggling.

The estimated value of the seized contrabands is said to be Rs 42 lakhs. Later, the accused persons have been forwarded to court, sources said.