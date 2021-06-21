Over 4.5K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 4,587 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

671 from Khordha

440 from Cuttack

320 from Baleswar

313 from Jajapur

244 from Anugul

241 from Puri

214 from Bhadrak

210 from Dhenkanal

210 from Mayurbhanj

202 from Jagatsinghpur

180 from Kendrapara

155 from Sundargarh

139 from Nayagarh

122 from Nabarangpur

115 from Keonjhar

73 from Malkangiri

68 from Koraput

60 from Kandhamal

60 from Rayagada

59 from Kalahandi

56 from Bargarh

54 from Bolangir

52 from Boudh

52 from Sambalpur

41 from Gajapati

41 from Sonepur

33 from Ganjam

29 from Deogarh

20 from Jharsuguda

15 from Nuapada

98 from State Pool

With another 4,587 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,44,801, said the H & FW Dept.