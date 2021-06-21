COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Over 4.5K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 4,587 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 671 from Khordha
  • 440 from Cuttack
  • 320 from Baleswar
  • 313 from Jajapur
  • 244 from Anugul
  • 241 from Puri
  • 214 from Bhadrak
  • 210 from Dhenkanal
  • 210 from Mayurbhanj
  • 202 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 180 from Kendrapara
  • 155 from Sundargarh
  • 139 from Nayagarh
  • 122 from Nabarangpur
  • 115 from Keonjhar
  • 73 from Malkangiri
  • 68 from Koraput
  • 60 from Kandhamal
  • 60 from Rayagada
  • 59 from Kalahandi
  • 56 from Bargarh
  • 54 from Bolangir
  • 52 from Boudh
  • 52 from Sambalpur
  • 41 from Gajapati
  • 41 from Sonepur
  • 33 from Ganjam
  • 29 from Deogarh
  • 20 from Jharsuguda
  • 15 from Nuapada
  • 98 from State Pool

With another 4,587 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,44,801, said the H & FW Dept.

