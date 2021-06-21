Over 4.5K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 4,587 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 671 from Khordha
- 440 from Cuttack
- 320 from Baleswar
- 313 from Jajapur
- 244 from Anugul
- 241 from Puri
- 214 from Bhadrak
- 210 from Dhenkanal
- 210 from Mayurbhanj
- 202 from Jagatsinghpur
- 180 from Kendrapara
- 155 from Sundargarh
- 139 from Nayagarh
- 122 from Nabarangpur
- 115 from Keonjhar
- 73 from Malkangiri
- 68 from Koraput
- 60 from Kandhamal
- 60 from Rayagada
- 59 from Kalahandi
- 56 from Bargarh
- 54 from Bolangir
- 52 from Boudh
- 52 from Sambalpur
- 41 from Gajapati
- 41 from Sonepur
- 33 from Ganjam
- 29 from Deogarh
- 20 from Jharsuguda
- 15 from Nuapada
- 98 from State Pool
With another 4,587 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,44,801, said the H & FW Dept.