Over 32 L Doses Administered In Last 24 Hrs, Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 141.37 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 32,90,766 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 141.37 Cr (1,41,37,72,425) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,50,19,426 sessions.

The recovery of 7,091 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,42,30,354.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40%, highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 59 days now.

6,987 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 76,766. Active cases constitute 0.22% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,45,455 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 67.19 Cr (67,19,97,082) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.62% remains less than 1% for the last 42 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.74%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 83 days and below 3% for 118 consecutive days now.