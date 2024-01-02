Over 30K Visitors Throng Nandankanan Zoo, Botanical Garden On New Year’s Day

Baranga: On the occasion of New Year, over 30,000 tourists visited the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in the temple city of Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Nandankanan was decorated beautifully this New Year. There were fewer visitors this year than last because Monday was the holiday for both the State Botanical Garden and Nandankanan.

Many visitors came to see the six newborn lion & tiger cubs, Hoolock Gibbons and cassowary birds in the enclosures.

A long queue of visitors was also present to take snaps at the selfie spots, children’s park, and ropeway. Safaris with tigers, lions, bears, and herbivores; boating, baby trains, and battery-operated ropeways were enjoyed by tourists.

According to the report, 30,570 tourists visited the Nandankanan Zoological Park this New Year’s Day. Among them, 26,297 tourists collected tickets offline, 1,611 online, 2,539 on WhatsApp, and 45 on the ropeway.

“As many as 15 Divyang visitors entered the Zoo free of cost,” said Sanath Kumar Narayan, deputy director of Nandankanan.