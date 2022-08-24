Over 300 Turtles Rescued In Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: The Forest Department officials rescued as many as 350 turtles during a raid at Mv 65 village under Tigal panchayat in Kalimela block of Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off off, a team of forest officials led by Kalimela Forest Officer Sushant Kumar Dalei conducted a raid in the village at around 3 am and seized 20 bags full of turtles. However, the accused managed to escape the spot.

Meanwhile, the department brought the bags to Kalimela Forest Office. It is yet to be ascertained whether all turtles are alive.