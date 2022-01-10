Over 300 Police personnel test positive for coronavirus in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police officials on Monday (January 10, 2022) morning said that over 300 Delhi Police personnel tested positive for coronavirus.

“Over 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) & Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal, test COVID-19 positive,” said Delhi Police.

Earlier, on Sunday, Delhi reported 22,751 cases, 12 per cent higher than yesterday’s number (20,181). The positivity rate stood at 23.53 percent. The city also reported 17 deaths, most Covid deaths in a day since June 16 last year.