Over 30 Students Of Private Institute In Bhubaneswar Test COVID Positive

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the hostel of the Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) on Saturday.

According to reports, the decision was taken after 31 students tested positive for Covid-19 from the hostel.

On the other hand, all the students have been asked to remain in isolation, while contact tracing of Covid positive students continued.

It is pertinent to mention that Earlier, BMC has declared 11 places as containment zones in Bhubaneswar to contain the spread of Covid-19. The BMC will supply essentials for those residing in the containment zones.