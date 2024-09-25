Kalahandi: Over 30 persons sustained injuries after a swarm of honey bees attacked them in Betapada village under Bijepur police limits in Kalahandi district on Tuesday.

Initially, all affected individuals were taken to Biswanathpur CHC. As conditions worsened, seven women were transferred to Bhawanipatna District Headquarters Hospital.

According to reports, Padhan NGO held its fourth annual meeting at a mango plantation in Mushanal village, under Lanjigarh Panchayat, on Tuesday morning.

More than 300 women attended the meeting and a banquet was also organized. Prior to the event, they paraded through Mushanal village and proceeded to the venue. Suddenly, they were unexpectedly attacked by a swarm of honey bees.

The bee attack resulted in injuries to more than 30 women and male NGO workers. Bhabani Shankar Lenka, the medical officer in charge at Biswanathpur Medical Center, reported that 24 individuals affected by the bee attack sought medical attention at the hospital and were discharged after receiving first aid. Seven individuals were referred to the District Headquarters Hospital. Notably, Burja Majhi, aged 45, succumbed to injuries from the honey bee attack on September 21st.