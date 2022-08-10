Over 30 injured as pilgrim bus overturns in Balasore

Balasore: Over 30 persons were injured after the bus they were travelling in lost control and overturned on National Highway 16 near Talanagar village under Soro police limits of Balasore district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Reportedly, the bus named Momtaj from West Bengal was on its way to Puri when the mishap occurred.

On getting information, Soro police and fire brigade rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers.

All the injured persons were sent to Soro Hospital in five ambulances. Seven among them were later shifted to the district headquarters hospital.