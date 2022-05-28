Over 30 Die In Stampede At Nigeria Church Event

Abuja: As many as 31 people have been killed and seven others injured during a stampede at a church event in southern Nigeria’s Port Harcourt city.

According to police, hundreds of people who had turned up to receive food at the church early on Saturday broke through a gate, causing the stampede, Grace Iringe-Koko, police spokesperson for Rivers state, of which Port Harcourt is the capital.

“People were there earlier and some got impatient and started rushing, which led to stampeding. The police are on the ground monitoring the situation while the investigation is ongoing,” Iringe-Koko told Reuters.

Local media outlet Punch reported earlier that scores of people had gathered for The Kings Assembly “Shop for Free” charity event, held at the Port Harcourt Polo Club, with many queueing from Friday to gain access.

The dead and injured were reportedly taken to the nearby Port Harcourt Military Hospital.