Over 3 Quintals Of Ganja Seized From Iron-Rod Laden Truck, Two Held

Subarnapur: Police seized about 3.75 quintals of ganja from an iron rod-laden truck in Subarnapur district and arrested two persons in this connection.

Based on intelligence, the team of cops conducted a raid in Kunj Chhak and seized the contraband that was being carried to Madhyapradesh from Kantamal. The two accused have been arrested.