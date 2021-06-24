COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Top NewsBreakingState

Over 3.4K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews 8 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,486 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 541 from Khordha
  • 329 from Jajapur
  • 296 from Baleswar
  • 295 from Cuttack
  • 203 from Anugul
  • 182 from Puri
  • 178 from Bhadrak
  • 152 from Mayurbhanj
  • 131 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 116 from Kendrapara
  • 116 from Nayagarh
  • 100 from Nabarangpur
  • 84 from Koraput
  • 81 from Keonjhar
  • 75 from Rayagada
  • 61 from Bargarh
  • 55 from Malkangiri
  • 54 from Kalahandi
  • 53 from Dhenkanal
  • 46 from Gajapati
  • 46 from Sundargarh
  • 41 from Kandhamal
  • 35 from Sambalpur
  • 29 from Ganjam
  • 28 from Deogarh
  • 20 from Nuapada
  • 19 from Sonepur
  • 16 from Jharsuguda
  • 15 from Bolangir
  • 13 from Boudh
  • 76 from State Pool

With another 3,486 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,56,498, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 6064 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking