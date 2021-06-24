Over 3.4K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,486 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 541 from Khordha
- 329 from Jajapur
- 296 from Baleswar
- 295 from Cuttack
- 203 from Anugul
- 182 from Puri
- 178 from Bhadrak
- 152 from Mayurbhanj
- 131 from Jagatsinghpur
- 116 from Kendrapara
- 116 from Nayagarh
- 100 from Nabarangpur
- 84 from Koraput
- 81 from Keonjhar
- 75 from Rayagada
- 61 from Bargarh
- 55 from Malkangiri
- 54 from Kalahandi
- 53 from Dhenkanal
- 46 from Gajapati
- 46 from Sundargarh
- 41 from Kandhamal
- 35 from Sambalpur
- 29 from Ganjam
- 28 from Deogarh
- 20 from Nuapada
- 19 from Sonepur
- 16 from Jharsuguda
- 15 from Bolangir
- 13 from Boudh
- 76 from State Pool
With another 3,486 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,56,498, said the H & FW Dept.