Over 3.3K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,358 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Twitter.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

484 from Cuttack

386 from Khordha

290 from Jajapur

278 from Baleswar

229 from Puri

197 from Mayurbhanj

174 from Nayagarh

145 from Jagatsinghpur

136 from Bhadrak

110 from Anugul

110 from Kendrapara

105 from Dhenkanal

93 from Keonjhar

80 from Rayagada

67 from Sundargarh

66 from Koraput

50 from Malkangiri

49 from Nabarangpur

43 from Kandhamal

33 from Kalahandi

31 from Bolangir

26 from Bargarh

25 from Sambalpur

21 from Sonepur

18 from Boudh

16 from Gajapati

13 from Ganjam

7 from Nuapada

6 from Jharsuguda

5 from Deogarh

65 from State Pool

With another 3,358 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,90,778, said the H & FW Dept.