Over 3.3K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,358 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Twitter.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 484 from Cuttack
- 386 from Khordha
- 290 from Jajapur
- 278 from Baleswar
- 229 from Puri
- 197 from Mayurbhanj
- 174 from Nayagarh
- 145 from Jagatsinghpur
- 136 from Bhadrak
- 110 from Anugul
- 110 from Kendrapara
- 105 from Dhenkanal
- 93 from Keonjhar
- 80 from Rayagada
- 67 from Sundargarh
- 66 from Koraput
- 50 from Malkangiri
- 49 from Nabarangpur
- 43 from Kandhamal
- 33 from Kalahandi
- 31 from Bolangir
- 26 from Bargarh
- 25 from Sambalpur
- 21 from Sonepur
- 18 from Boudh
- 16 from Gajapati
- 13 from Ganjam
- 7 from Nuapada
- 6 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Deogarh
- 65 from State Pool
With another 3,358 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,90,778, said the H & FW Dept.