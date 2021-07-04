COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Over 3.3K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,358 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Twitter.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 484 from Cuttack
  • 386 from Khordha
  • 290 from Jajapur
  • 278 from Baleswar
  • 229 from Puri
  • 197 from Mayurbhanj
  • 174 from Nayagarh
  • 145 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 136 from Bhadrak
  • 110 from Anugul
  • 110 from Kendrapara
  • 105 from Dhenkanal
  • 93 from Keonjhar
  • 80 from Rayagada
  • 67 from Sundargarh
  • 66 from Koraput
  • 50 from Malkangiri
  • 49 from Nabarangpur
  • 43 from Kandhamal
  • 33 from Kalahandi
  • 31 from Bolangir
  • 26 from Bargarh
  • 25 from Sambalpur
  • 21 from Sonepur
  • 18 from Boudh
  • 16 from Gajapati
  • 13 from Ganjam
  • 7 from Nuapada
  • 6 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 65 from State Pool

With another 3,358 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,90,778, said the H & FW Dept.

