Over 3.33 Cr PDS Beneficiaries In Odisha: Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak

Bhubaneswar: State Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak informed the assembly that as many as 3,33,27,255 beneficiaries of 95,74,675 families in Odisha as of now are benefitting under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS).

In a written reply to a question asked by BJD MLA from Champua Minakshi Mahanta, Minister Nayak said

that NFSA has been implemented in the State since 2015 November/December and SFSS has been implemented in the State since October 2018 and eligible beneficiaries are being provided with ration cards to avail of benefits under the public distribution system (PDS).

The Minister further informed that if any eligible person or family left out of the food security programmes applies through Ration Card Management System (RCMS) Kendras opened in every block and municipal areas or online through the Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department’s website www.foododisha.in or http://food.odisha.gov.in, the eligible person family is included after an enquiry on the basis of stipulated yardsticks fixed by the government and consideration of upper ceiling for selection of beneficiaries and vacancies and added that it is a continuous process.