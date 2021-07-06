Over 3.2K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,258 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Heath & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 627 from Khordha
- 543 from Cuttack
- 271 from Baleswar
- 255 from Jajapur
- 194 from Mayurbhanj
- 171 from Puri
- 167 from Bhadrak
- 135 from Jagatsinghpur
- 131 from Nayagarh
- 74 from Malkangiri
- 73 from Anugul
- 71 from Dhenkanal
- 64 from Koraput
- 54 from Kendrapara
- 49 from Nabarangpur
- 49 from Rayagada
- 34 from Sundargarh
- 28 from Boudh
- 23 from Sambalpur
- 22 from Ganjam
- 19 from Bargarh
- 18 from Keonjhar
- 17 from Gajapati
- 17 from Kandhamal
- 15 from Kalahandi
- 14 from Sonepur
- 10 from Bolangir
- 8 from Nuapada
- 7 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Deogarh
- 95 from State Pool
With another 3,258 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,97,362, said the H & FW Dept.