COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Over 3.2K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,258 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Heath & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 627 from Khordha
  • 543 from Cuttack
  • 271 from Baleswar
  • 255 from Jajapur
  • 194 from Mayurbhanj
  • 171 from Puri
  • 167 from Bhadrak
  • 135 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 131 from Nayagarh
  • 74 from Malkangiri
  • 73 from Anugul
  • 71 from Dhenkanal
  • 64 from Koraput
  • 54 from Kendrapara
  • 49 from Nabarangpur
  • 49 from Rayagada
  • 34 from Sundargarh
  • 28 from Boudh
  • 23 from Sambalpur
  • 22 from Ganjam
  • 19 from Bargarh
  • 18 from Keonjhar
  • 17 from Gajapati
  • 17 from Kandhamal
  • 15 from Kalahandi
  • 14 from Sonepur
  • 10 from Bolangir
  • 8 from Nuapada
  • 7 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 95 from State Pool

With another 3,258 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,97,362, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews
Breaking