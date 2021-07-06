Over 3.2K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,258 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Heath & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

627 from Khordha

543 from Cuttack

271 from Baleswar

255 from Jajapur

194 from Mayurbhanj

171 from Puri

167 from Bhadrak

135 from Jagatsinghpur

131 from Nayagarh

74 from Malkangiri

73 from Anugul

71 from Dhenkanal

64 from Koraput

54 from Kendrapara

49 from Nabarangpur

49 from Rayagada

34 from Sundargarh

28 from Boudh

23 from Sambalpur

22 from Ganjam

19 from Bargarh

18 from Keonjhar

17 from Gajapati

17 from Kandhamal

15 from Kalahandi

14 from Sonepur

10 from Bolangir

8 from Nuapada

7 from Jharsuguda

3 from Deogarh

95 from State Pool

With another 3,258 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,97,362, said the H & FW Dept.